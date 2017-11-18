

CTV London





The Western Mustangs have advanced to the 53rd Vanier Cup.

The Mustangs (10-0) soundly defeated the Acadia Axemen (7-2), in the Uteck Bowl, 81-4.

The Mustangs will play the winner of the Mitchell Bowl between Laval and Calgary.

Western auarterback Chris Merchant was 10-of-11 for 200 yards and two touchdowns passes.

Western coach Greg Marshall took Merchant out for the second half and started to put his back-ups in at other positions, too.

The convincing win sets up the Mustangs well as they prepare for the national championship in Hamilton next weekend.

While Western soundly defeated Laurier 75-32 in the Yates Cup to avenge the loss to the Golden Hawks in last year’s OUA championship, Acadia needed overtime to edge Saint Mary’s 45-38 in the Loney Bowl.