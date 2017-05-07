

CTV London





Museum London will announce its plans Sunday afternoon for a Centre at the Forks project, with more than $1.36 in funding secured.

The announcement will be made by Mayor Matt Brown at a Hard Hat Art Party that is open to everyone.

Museum officials believe the centre will not only transform the museum, but London's waterfront as well.

The plans include a panoramic two-storey window and an outdoor terrace that will overlook the river.

Officials also say the centre will include an artist residency program, digital imaging lab and it will become an incubator for innovation.

Sunday's Hard Hart party begins at 2 p.m. and includes interactive activities for families, such as painting a mural and creating a time capsule.

The public can get a sense of what the new centre will look like through a virtual reality demonstration.