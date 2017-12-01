

London police have charged two people in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man.

David Hole was found dead on Nov. 30 around 6 p.m.

His body was found in his vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East.

He was last seen alive in London on Nov. 15.

On Friday, police arrested two people.

Alexander Lambert, 52, of London, is charged with second degree murder and offering an indignity to a dead human body.

James McGillivary, 47, of London, is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder and offering an indignity to a dead human body.

Police sat that Lambert and McGillivary were known to Hole.

The London Police Service Major Crime Section is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.