Murder charge laid following weekend Christmas party stabbing
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Last Updated Wednesday, December 21, 2016 6:20PM EST
London police have laid a murder charge following the stabbing death of a Guelph man over the weekend.
Chad Thomas Robinson, 27, was found unresponsive from a stab wound shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday at the Imperio Banquet Hall on Falcon Street.
He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
Miguel Chacon-Perez, 27, of London has been charged with one count of second degree murder.
Meanwhile, Irvin Alexis Aparicio Chicas, 26, of London, has been charged with one count of assault.
Police say a knife has been recovered that could be involved in the incident.
The pair will make a court appearance Wednesday.
Samuel Aparicio, 25, and Octavio Merino, 25, both of London are also facing assault causing bodily harm.
All four men remain in custody.
