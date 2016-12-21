

CTV London





London police have laid a murder charge following the stabbing death of a Guelph man over the weekend.

Chad Thomas Robinson, 27, was found unresponsive from a stab wound shortly after 12 a.m. Sunday at the Imperio Banquet Hall on Falcon Street.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Miguel Chacon-Perez, 27, of London has been charged with one count of second degree murder.

Meanwhile, Irvin Alexis Aparicio Chicas, 26, of London, has been charged with one count of assault.

Police say a knife has been recovered that could be involved in the incident.

The pair will make a court appearance Wednesday.

Samuel Aparicio, 25, and Octavio Merino, 25, both of London are also facing assault causing bodily harm.

All four men remain in custody.