Chatham-Kent OPP are issuing a reminder to motorists to drive with extra caution and to slow down in construction zones following an increase in collisions, one of which killed a mother and son.

Lacie Brundritt, 42, and her 14-year-old son Kyle of Amherstburg were sadly pronounced dead at the scene of a five vehicle crash involving a transport truck on Sunday.

They were on their way home from a vacation. Brunditt's 39-year-old husband Michael and 12-year-old son Evan were both transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash occurred in a construction zone on highway 401 and Chatham-Kent OPP say they have seen an increase in collisions within construction zones.

It was the second multi-vehicle crash on the 401 that afternoon, and on Friday five transports were also involved in a collision within a similar area.

Police are urging drivers to be extra careful when driving through construction zones and areas where people are working on or near the road.

Speeding fines are also increased in construction zones.

Tips provided by the OPP include:

Approach the zone with caution

Obey all warning signs, people or devices directing traffic

Obey posted speed limits, often lowered within the zones

Adjust your driving to suit the conditions

Do not change lanes

Be ready for sudden stops

Watch for workers and equipment

The OPP say they will be closely monitoring traffic in these areas and actively enforcing the Highway Traffic Act.