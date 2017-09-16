Featured
Motorcyclist suffers major injuries during crash in St. Thomas
St. Thomas motorcycle crash on Sept. 15, 2017. (Facebook/Tiffany Ruault)
CTV London
Published Saturday, September 16, 2017 12:48PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 16, 2017 3:03PM EDT
An 18-year-old motorcyclist is clinging to life following a crash Friday evening.
Just before 7:30 p.m., police were called to Balaclava Street between Nolan and Edward Streets for a crash between a motorcycle and a car.
Police say the driver of the motorcycle was northbound on Balaclava and had passed several vehicles.
Before he passed one of the vehicles, it turned left into a driveway and into the path the bike and the collision ensued.
The motorcycle rider suffered significant injuries and was transported to London where he remains in intensive care with major injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.