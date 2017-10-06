Featured
Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries
OPP
CTV London
Published Friday, October 6, 2017 3:18PM EDT
A motorcyclist involved in a crash last week has succumbs to his injuries.
Emergency crews were called to a collision on Catherine Street west of Shaw Road in Thames Centre around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 27.
An SUV was slowing down to enter a driveway, when it was struck by a three-wheeled motorcycle.
The rider, Michael Voogt, 55, of London was taken to hospital.
He has since died from his injuries.
No charges have been laid.