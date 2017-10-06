

A motorcyclist involved in a crash last week has succumbs to his injuries.

Emergency crews were called to a collision on Catherine Street west of Shaw Road in Thames Centre around 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 27.

An SUV was slowing down to enter a driveway, when it was struck by a three-wheeled motorcycle.

The rider, Michael Voogt, 55, of London was taken to hospital.

He has since died from his injuries.

No charges have been laid.