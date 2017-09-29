Featured
Mother charged after child found wandering alone
CTV London
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 12:04PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 29, 2017 12:06PM EDT
A woman has been charged after police say a three-year-old was found alone late at night.
Police were called to a parking lot near Florence Street at Egerton Street Thursday at 3 a.m.
They say the three-year-old child was found wandering alone. The investigation revealed the mother of the child had entered a building nearby at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday without the child.
The child did not require medical attention, police said. The Children’s Aid Society was contacted and the child was taken to a safe place.
The mother of the child was charged with leaving a child unattended
To protect the identity of the child, the name of the accused cannot be released.