Featured
Mother and child from London killed in 401 crash
Fatal 401 crash east of Dutton Ont. (OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 29, 2017 5:02PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 30, 2017 7:32AM EDT
Provincial police say that a London woman and her five-year-old daughter are the two people who were killed in a crash near Dutton Tuesday evening.
Police responded to the westbound 401 just after 4:30 p.m. after a pickup truck travelling eastbound jumped the centre median and crashed into a grey Honda van.
The driver of the van has been identified as 42-year-old Sarah Payne of London. She along with her 5-year-old daughter Freya Payne, died as a result of their injuries in the crash. A six year old boy also in the van is in stable condition.
The 56-year-old man driving the pickup is in stable condition as well.
Police shut down the highway for several hours to conduct and investigation.
Charges are pending.
Elgin Cty OPP-2 confirmed dead in 401 media crossover west of London. OPP investigation underway.— OPP West (@OPP_WR) August 29, 2017
Long delays expected.
adam.crewdson@opp.ca pic.twitter.com/T1NF2Opm1i