

CTV London





Provincial police say that a London woman and her five-year-old daughter are the two people who were killed in a crash near Dutton Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the westbound 401 just after 4:30 p.m. after a pickup truck travelling eastbound jumped the centre median and crashed into a grey Honda van.

The driver of the van has been identified as 42-year-old Sarah Payne of London. She along with her 5-year-old daughter Freya Payne, died as a result of their injuries in the crash. A six year old boy also in the van is in stable condition.

The 56-year-old man driving the pickup is in stable condition as well.

Police shut down the highway for several hours to conduct and investigation.

Charges are pending.