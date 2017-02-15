

CTV London





More than $100,000 found in an old television at a Barrie recycling centre has been returned to its rightful owner.

Employees at GEEP Industries were dismantling the television last month when a cash box and banking records were found inside the TV. The television had been sitting on the property for more than a year.

The items were ultimately handed over to police. Officers were able to use the banking records to locate the owner.

The owner, a 68-year-old man from Bolsover, Ont., which is located near Kawartha Lakes, told police that he had put the money in the television for safe keeping.

The man says he forgot about the cash and eventually the television was given to a family friend, who brought it to the recycling centre.

Police are thanking the employees at GEEP for their honesty.