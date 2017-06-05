

CTV London





Just days after a weekend closure of the 401 near Ingersoll, motorists will have to once again plan for two more closures near London.

The Ministry of Transportation advises that there will be “rolling closures” in the east and westbound lanes of the 401 at Veteran’s Memorial Parkway in London, Monday and Tuesday night.

The closures will begin at 11 p.m. at night and end at 5 a.m. the following mornings.

Provincial police will be on hand to assist with the closures.

The reason for the closures is for the placement of bridge girders at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway overpass.

Over the weekend the east and westbound lanes of the 401 were closed for sixteen hours near Ingersoll while the Highway 19 bridge was removed.