

CTV London





London police have laid additional charges against the common-law wife of a London man who was shot and killed by police.

Police continued its investigation after a Criminal Code search warrant was executed at 59 Duchess Avenue.

Sam Maloney was fatally shot during an altercation with London police on Dec. 23.

His wife, Melissa Facciolo, 35, is facing the following additional charges:

• Possession of a prohibited weapon, contrary to Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code;

• Possession of a prohibited weapon while prohibited, contrary to Section 117.01(1) of the Criminal Code;

• Obtructing a peace officer, contrary to Section 129(a) of the Criminal Code;

• Two counts of possession of a Schedule II substance, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act; and

• Two counts of possession of a Schedule III substance, contrary to Section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Police seized the following from the residence:

• Knife deemed to be a prohibited weapon;

• 407 grams of marijuana, valued at $4,070;

• 21 grams of cannabis resin, valued at $210;

• 94 grams of Psilocybin, valued at $940; and

• 553 tablets of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD,) valued at $2,765.

• Total value of the drugs seized was $7,985.