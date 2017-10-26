

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) wants to hear from the public regarding supervised injection sites.

London is currently being considered for a supervised consumption facilities.

Intravenous drug users would be able to inject their drug of choice indoors, with clean needles, nurses and security on site.

Starting Thursday, Londoners can voice their opinion on the matter online here: https://www.healthunit.com/opioids-get-involved

Next month, residents can also attend a community consultation meeting at various locations throughout the city.

November 7th, Marconi Club, 120 Clarke Rd. 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

November 8th, Canada Games Aquatic Centre, 1045 Wonderland Rd. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

November 13th, BMO Centre, 295 Rectory St. 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

November 15th, Goodwill Centre, 255 Horton St. 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

November 21st, Byron Recreation Centre, 1308 Norman Ave. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

November 27th, South London Community Centre, 585 Bradley Ave. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

November 28th, Middlesex County Building, 399 Ridout St. North. 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

November 29th, Stronach Community Recreation Centre, 1221 Sandford St. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

November 29th, Stoney Creek Library, 920 Sunningdale Rd. East. 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“Supervised Consumption Facilities, like those already established, have been shown to help address public health issues, while also reducing public drug injection and needle waste. Our community needs Supervised Consumption Facilities and we want your advice on how best to achieve that,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, Medical Officer of Health and CEO at the Middlesex-Lodnon Health Unit in a news release.