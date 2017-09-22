

CTV London





Fall may officially arrive at 4:02 p.m. Friday, but it feels more like July.

That's prompted the the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to issue a heat alert for the next three days.

Heat alerts are issued when Environment Canada issues a forecast calling for a day-time high of 31 Celsius or higher for one day, or it issues a forecast calling for a Humidex value of 40 or higher for one day.

People are reminded to take it easy while outside and seek medical attention immediately if they are suffering from symptoms associated with the extreme heat.

To avoid heat-related problems the MLHU suggests the following tips: