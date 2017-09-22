Featured
MLHU issues heat alert on first day of fall
File
CTV London
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 12:01PM EDT
Fall may officially arrive at 4:02 p.m. Friday, but it feels more like July.
That's prompted the the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to issue a heat alert for the next three days.
Heat alerts are issued when Environment Canada issues a forecast calling for a day-time high of 31 Celsius or higher for one day, or it issues a forecast calling for a Humidex value of 40 or higher for one day.
People are reminded to take it easy while outside and seek medical attention immediately if they are suffering from symptoms associated with the extreme heat.
To avoid heat-related problems the MLHU suggests the following tips:
- Drink plenty of water and natural juices throughout the day, even if you don't feel very thirsty. Remember to take sips often and not to guzzle your drink.
- Avoid drinking alcoholic beverages, coffee and cola.
- When possible, avoid spending too much time outdoors. If you must be outside, seek shade as much as possible. Plan outdoor activities in the early morning or evening.
- Wear a wide-brimmed hat when outdoors.
- Keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home.
- Avoid turning on electric lights in the home.
- Take a cool bath or shower periodically or cool down with cool, wet towels.
- Wear loose fitting, light clothing.
- Avoid eating heavy meals and using your oven.
- Avoid intense or moderately intense physical activity.
- Never leave a child or pet in a parked car or sleeping outside in direct sunlight.
- Use fans to draw cool air at night, but do not rely on a fan as a primary cooling device during extended periods of excessive heat.
- Consult your doctor or pharmacist about the side effects of any medications you are taking.
- Reduce the use of personal vehicles, stop unnecessary idling; avoid using oil-basedpaints and glues, pesticides and gas-powered small engines.