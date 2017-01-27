

CTV London





The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is issuing an alert after children could have been possibly exposed to meningococcal disease.

The Health Unit is only advising parents and kids who attended "Story Time" at the Jalna Library between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 25.

The Health Unit is investigating this case to ensure that appropriate antibiotic treatment is provided to those exposed to this child.

There is no risk to anyone who visited the library before or after Jan. 25.

The MLHU is offering the following tips:

Seek medical attention immediately if symptoms of meningococcal disease are observed, as the illness progresses rapidly. Symptoms can include: sudden onset of fever, headache, stiff neck, vomiting and the development of a red pin-point rash. Babies may also be very irritable or drowsy

Do not share drinks, utensils, toothbrushes, musical instrument mouth pieces or other objects that have been exposed to saliva or nasal secretions

Avoid kissing children on the mouth

Ensure frequent cleaning of toys that children place in their mouth

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow when coughing or sneezing

If your child may have been exposed, contact the MLHU at 519-663-5317.