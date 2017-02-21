

CTV London





The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a missing worker at a dairy farm in the Delaware area was found dead inside a manure pit.

Emergency crews were called to a property on Woodhull Road at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday after a work went missing.

CTV London learned that a man fell into a manure pit and a short time later OPP confirmed that the man was found dead inside the pit.

The identity of the worker is being withheld until police can notify their next-of-kin.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour has been contacted and will be attending the scene to investigate the incident.

At this point it is unclear how the man ended up falling into the pit, or how long he had been inside.