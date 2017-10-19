

CTV London





A man and teen are facing public mischief charges following a complaint that a man with a rifle was at the door of a home in Byron.

London police sent multiple officers to the scene and set up a perimeter.

The streets surrounding the home were closed for an hour while police conducted their investigation.

The area was checked and nobody in the area observed a male with a gun, police said.

Additional calls were made to the police from the same phone number following the incident.

The investigation revealed that the calls were made by persons residing in South Africa, who are known to the homeowner, police said.

They said that due to the fact that the false report created an unnecessary risk to public safety, charges are pending against a 53-year-old man and a 16-year-old male for public mischief