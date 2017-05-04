

CTV London





A Milverton man remained in hospital Thursday with life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle collided with a horse-drawn buggy.

The collision occurred around 7 p.m. on Perth Road 124 east of Milverton, between Perth Line 64 and Perth Line 67.

According to Perth County OPP, the collision occurred as the buggy was turning onto the road from a driveway.

The 55-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to a facility in London.

None of the people in the buggy were hurt. The horse was injured, although details of that injury were not available.

The crash remains under investigation.