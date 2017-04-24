

CTV Windsor





A fire that broke out at a home in Milverton shortly after 5 a.m. Monday morning, has displaced seven people.

Fire officials said the homeowner at the residence on Road 131 used an extinguisher to hold the fire in check before crews arrived.

The home is still standing, however, there is extensive smoke damage throughout the house according to officials on scene.

Members of the family are reportedly uninjured and will be displaced for a while.

Fire officials said there are two other dwellings on the property that are occupied by the family’s in-laws. The seven will stay with them until renovations to the main home are completed.

It is not yet known what caused the fire or the cost of the damage done to the home.