Former Ottawa Senators forward Mike Fisher has retired from the NHL.

In an article in the Tennessean, Fisher says “this is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but I know I’ve made the right one. I’ve decided to retire from the NHL.”

Fisher spent part of 11 seasons with the Ottawa Senators. He was traded to Nashville during the 2010-11 season. Fisher scored 276 goals and 309 assists in 1,088 games.

He was a member of the Senators when the club advanced to the Stanley Cup final in 2007.

Fisher looks back at all the support he's recieved his whole life, telling the Tennessean that “I hope this letter shows some kind of gratitude to them, to the Ottawa Senators, to David Poile, who brought me to Nashville and put his faith in me, to the entire Nashville Predators organization, teammates, owners, coaches and trainers; the way they’ve treated me has always been with the utmost kindness."

He says he's looking forward to a future that includes a lot more time with his family.