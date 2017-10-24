

CTV Windsor





Middlesex County OPP are looking for suspects after two lawnmowers and other equipment was stolen from a garage.

Officers received a report of a daytime residential break and enter on Oct. 20.

The investigation has revealed that culprit(s) attended a residential property on the 3000 block of Elgin Road.

Once on the property, they went inside an unattached garage. A variety of items were stolen, including two push lawnmowers, chainsaw and a hedge trimmer.

The Elgin-Middlesex Community Street Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact their local police. The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario, at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.londoncrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.