Featured
Middlesex OPP investigating after man falls into manure pit
CTV London
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2017 5:18PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 21, 2017 6:31PM EST
Middlesex OPP are currently investigating an industrial accident southwest of London.
Emergency crews were called to a property on Woodhull Road at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday.
A dairy farm worker is unaccounted for at this time.
CTV London has learned that a man fell into a manure pit.
The search for that individual is underway.
Police will release more details once they become available.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.