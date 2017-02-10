

CTV London





London's Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre received a grant of $75,000 from the province on Friday.

The money was made possible through a seed grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

“We know that community support makes all the difference to families who are going through challenging times,” said Deb Matthews, MPP for London North Centre in a news release.

“This seed grant will help ensure that families facing a difficult situation have access to the supports they need to help prevent a family crisis. This partnership between Merrymount and CAS is truly transformative and will have a major impact on families in London and beyond.”

Merrymount and the Children’s Aid Society work collaboratively to provide ongoing support to families who house children when they can no longer live with their biological family.

Merrymount currently supports over 100 kinship families in the London area.