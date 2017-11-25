

CTV London





St. Thomas police are crediting a citizen with preventing a sizeable theft from Walmart.

They say the citizen contacted police Friday about a suspicious man who had left Walmart with a cart full of items that had not been bagged.

The person continued to monitor the man in the area while police made their way to the parking lot of the shopping plaza.

A 25-year-old man from St. Thomas was arrested for theft under $5,000. He faces a court appearance in early December.

A total of $716 worth of merchandise was returned to the store.