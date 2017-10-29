

CTV London





Two men are charged with theft and break and enter after OPP responded to a tip of a break-in.

OPP got a call around 7:30 Thursday about a break-in at a rural residence under construction on Road 88, between the 37th and 41st Line, Zorra Township.

Witnesses had observed a vehicle leaving the residence and discovered the break in and called police.

The suspects gained entry by smashing a door at the residence, police said.

Items that were taken included various tools with an approximate value of $4,500.

A vehicle description was obtained by the witnesses and a short time later police said the same vehicle was involved in a theft of gas from the Tavistock Gas & Variety on Woodstock Street North in Tavistock, police said.

The vehicle involved in the incidents had been reported stolen in a robbery in Essex County the day before.

A 21-year-old man from Lakeshore and a 26-year-old man from Windsor are charged with: