Men charged following break-in at residence under construction
CTV London
Published Sunday, October 29, 2017 2:43PM EDT
Two men are charged with theft and break and enter after OPP responded to a tip of a break-in.
OPP got a call around 7:30 Thursday about a break-in at a rural residence under construction on Road 88, between the 37th and 41st Line, Zorra Township.
Witnesses had observed a vehicle leaving the residence and discovered the break in and called police.
The suspects gained entry by smashing a door at the residence, police said.
Items that were taken included various tools with an approximate value of $4,500.
A vehicle description was obtained by the witnesses and a short time later police said the same vehicle was involved in a theft of gas from the Tavistock Gas & Variety on Woodstock Street North in Tavistock, police said.
The vehicle involved in the incidents had been reported stolen in a robbery in Essex County the day before.
A 21-year-old man from Lakeshore and a 26-year-old man from Windsor are charged with:
- Theft Under $5,000 (Two Counts)
- Break and Enter- Commit Indictable Offence
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order(Two Counts)