Canada’s most famous groundhog has died.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula announced on Wednesday the death of the prognosticating groundhog Wiarton Willie.

Willie was 13 years old.

“(He) served our town, province and country with immense pride each and every Groundhog Day. Willie also enjoyed meeting the thousands of guests that would visit him at his home in Bluewater Park during the summer months,” the town said in a release.

Groundhogs in the wild usually live for four years, with albino’s like Willie living even shorter lives.

A memorial service for Willie will be held on September 30 at 11 a.m. in Wiarton’s Bluewater Park.

The town said a funeral procession will travel through the park where Willie will be honoured beside the statue in Willie's likeness.

Willie's two-year-old understudy Wee Willie will assume the role representing Wiarton as weather prognosticator.

A memory book will be available at Town Hall for those who wish to share their memories of Wiarton Willie.