A funeral and a memorial service have been planned to honour slain London cab driver Vijay Bhatia.

Bhatia was killed early Saturday morning after a passenger allegedly pulled him from his taxi in the parking lot of a Westmount variety store and beat him to death.

A drop-in funeral will be held at Westview Funeral Chapel on Wonderland Road on Thursday from 1-3 p.m.

A memorial candlelight service organized by the London Taxi Association is scheduled for Thursday as well, starting at 6 p.m.

It begins at Westmount Mall, and mourners will walk to the scene of Bhatia's death at 925 Wonderland Rd. S.

Meanwhile, the accused in the case made a brief court appearance Tuesday.

Cory Perkin had to appear via telephone in the hospital because court heard that Perkin has serious heart problems and requires surgery.

His next appearance will be May 17.

Perkin is charged with second degree murder, assault and uttering threats.