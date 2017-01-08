

Colleen MacDonald, CTV London





Damage is estimated at $1.5 million following a fire that destroyed an upscale home in Melrose, west of London.

Emergency crews were called to the home at 10 Wynfield Lane just after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.

About 50 volunteer firefighters were on the scene to battle the stubborn blaze.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the garage.

The cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined, but it is not considered suspicious.

Officials also say the fire was difficult to extinguish because the wind kept whipping up the flames.

Three residents were home at the time the fire broke out, and all three got out safely.