Featured
Melrose house fire damage estimated at $1.5M
Colleen MacDonald, CTV London
Published Sunday, January 8, 2017 12:31PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 9, 2017 2:02PM EST
Damage is estimated at $1.5 million following a fire that destroyed an upscale home in Melrose, west of London.
Emergency crews were called to the home at 10 Wynfield Lane just after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.
About 50 volunteer firefighters were on the scene to battle the stubborn blaze.
Fire officials say the blaze started in the garage.
The cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined, but it is not considered suspicious.
Officials also say the fire was difficult to extinguish because the wind kept whipping up the flames.
Three residents were home at the time the fire broke out, and all three got out safely.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.