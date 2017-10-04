

CTV London





If you were planning on heading to McCulloch’s to rent a Halloween costume you may find this year’s selection to be limited.

In a post on Facebook McCulloch’s announced that they have decided to close down their costume rental department.

All other departments including dance wear, novelties, retail costumes and balloons will remain open.

The post did not provide a reason for the decision but did say that they will continue to provide season favourite rental costumes as well as favourite character mascots.

They will be selling the majority of their rental costumes at current rental prices as they prepare to close the rental department.