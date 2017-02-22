

CTV London





London Mayor Matt Brown is proposing a couple of changes for London’s weekly council meetings, including moving them to the daytime.

During Tuesday’s council meeting Brown called for shorter meetings after several have gone well into the night in the past few months.

Three weeks ago a council meeting had to end without finishing the agenda because of the late hour. More recently closed door sessions have seen council at city hall until midnight.

Brown suggested that councilors need to start cutting down their talking time and also proposed moving the meetings to the daytime.

Brown said that London is one of the last large cities in Canada that holds meetings at night.