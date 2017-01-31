

CTV London





London Mayor Matt Brown will be looking to set the tone for 2017 during the annual State of the City Address following a tumultuous year at City Hall.

The address is usually used as a means to highlight the accomplishments of council and to set the agenda for the coming year.

This year’s address follows a rocky year in office for the Mayor.

Just last night councillors recommended launching an investigation into last year’s budget dispute with police. At the core of the investigation would be whether or not the Mayor should have forwarded a potential budget compromise to council in February.

Perhaps the most notable challenge for the Mayor this past year came up when it was learned he had an affair with the Deputy Mayor Maureen Cassidy.

Both Brown and Cassidy took unpaid leaves of absences, and have since returned to work, insisting that city business was not affected by their relationship. It was determined that they both violated the City’s code of conduct three times.

This morning’s address will be held at the London Convention Centre, with the doors opening around 7:30 a.m.

In past years the address’ have included job announcements or highlights of coming infrastructure plans such as rapid transit.

CTV London will be live streaming the Mayor’s speech beginning at 8:15 a.m. on London.ctvnews.ca

Last year more than 1,200 people attended the address.