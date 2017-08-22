

CTV London





Mayor Matt Brown has released a statement condemning hated, bigotry, and the ideologies behind white supremacy ahead of a planned rally in London.

White supremists/nationalists are planning to hold a rally in London on August 26th.

In the statement released Tuesday afternoon the Mayor said, “…we must take a stand against all forms of racism, bigotry and hatred. White supremacy and nationalist ideologies threaten the security of our community and entirely undermines our commitment to foster a safe and inclusive environment for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

The statement goes on to say that any group associate with white supremacy or nationalist ideologies are not welcome in the community,

Here is the full statement:

Our community is incredibly diverse and comprised of people of all different backgrounds. Each and every one of us are created equal and we each possess unique traits and talents that are to be respected.

Unfortunately, we here in London are not immune to the divisive political discourse over race and white supremacy occurring south of the border. This is why we must take a stand against all forms of racism, bigotry and hatred. White supremacy and nationalist ideologies threaten the security of our community and entirely undermines our commitment to foster a safe and inclusive environment for everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Five months ago, on March 21st, I, along with many other Londoners and community leaders, recognized the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The theme was, “#HandsAgainstRacism” and I believe we must continue to take a stand every day and raise a hand against racism, especially on days when the security and safety of others is outwardly threatened.

Our City took a stand when we collaborated with our residents to develop London’s first Community Diversity and Inclusion Strategy. We have a comprehensive plan and we created it together.

Time and time again we have demonstrated that our community is stronger together. Do not let the voices of hate divide us as we work towards making our community better.

The charter of rights and freedoms provides specific protections for our freedom of speech, expression, religion, association and political affiliation. Hateful speech aimed at any member of our community will not be tolerated. Any group associated with white supremacy or nationalist ideologies are not welcome in our community.

We will not and do not tolerate hatred, racism, bigotry or violence in London.