Marijuana and magic mushrooms seized after raid on Edenridge Drive
Marijuana and magic mushrooms seized by London police. (Courtesy London police)
CTV London
Published Thursday, May 25, 2017 10:04AM EDT
London police seized marijuana and magic mushrooms after executing a search warrant.
Members of the guns and drugs section searched a residence on Edenridge Drive on Thursday.
The following items were seized:
-285 grams of Marihuana, value: $2850
-676 grams of Psylocibin (mushrooms), value: $6760
-8 x 8” Marihuana plants, value: $8000 (projected yield)
-110 grams of Marihuana shake: $5
-Canadian currency valued at $220
As a result of the warrant and subsequent investigation, a 33 year old adult male and a 41 year old adult female are jointly charged with the following:
-Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking
-Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking
-Unlawfully producing schedule II substance
-Two counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device
This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
