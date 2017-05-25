

London police seized marijuana and magic mushrooms after executing a search warrant.

Members of the guns and drugs section searched a residence on Edenridge Drive on Thursday.

The following items were seized:

-285 grams of Marihuana, value: $2850

-676 grams of Psylocibin (mushrooms), value: $6760

-8 x 8” Marihuana plants, value: $8000 (projected yield)

-110 grams of Marihuana shake: $5

-Canadian currency valued at $220

As a result of the warrant and subsequent investigation, a 33 year old adult male and a 41 year old adult female are jointly charged with the following:

-Possession of a schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking

-Possession of a schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

-Unlawfully producing schedule II substance

-Two counts of possession of a prohibited/restricted weapon or prohibited device

This project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.