Marc and Jodie Emery granted bail after Toronto arrest
Marc Emery, the self-described 'Prince of Pot' speaks to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia on May 10, 2010. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 5:43AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 10, 2017 5:16PM EST
Prominent marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery have been granted bail after being arrested in Toronto.
They have each been released on $30,000 bail.
Three co-accused were also released on $30,000 bail.
The self-styled "Prince" and "Princess of Pot" were arrested at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Wednesday evening and charged with several drug-related offences on Thursday.
Marc Emery faces 15 charges, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime, while Jodie Emery is charged with five similar counts.
The Emerys own the Cannabis Culture brand, which is used by a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.
Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said seven Cannabis Culture locations -- five in Toronto, one in Hamilton and another in Vancouver -- were searched on Thursday along with two homes in Toronto, one in Stoney Creek, Ont., and one in Vancouver.
The Emerys appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Friday afternoon where they were granted bail with several conditions, including a prohibition on possessing or consuming marijuana and other drugs except with prescription, a ban on attending any Cannabis Culture location or other dispensary, as well as facilitating or participating in the operation of any Cannabis Culture location.
