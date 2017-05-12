Featured
Manhunt suspect arrested in Huron County
Glenn O'Neill is being sought by OPP for several weapons related charges on Friday, May 12, 2017. (Courtesy OPP)
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 1:45PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 4:42PM EDT
Huron OPP arrested a suspect Wednesday at the centre of a manhunt that began last week.
Glenn O’Neill, 29, of Huron Township was wanted on four counts of possess firearm while prohibited and two counts of possessing a weapon.
He was arrested Wednesday without incident on a farm property in Huron Township.
He will appear Thursday for a bail hearing.
