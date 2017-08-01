Featured
Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant turns himself in
Anishinabek Police
CTV London
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 10:51AM EDT
A man who swung a machete at police and managed to flee has now been arrested by the Anishinabek police.
Officers from its Kettle Point detachment arrested a 33-year-old man Sunday after he turned himself in following a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
He was wanted after an altercation with police on July 22.
Police had been called to a residence on Kettle Point First Nation for a domestic dispute.
Upon arrival, officers say they found a suspect in the rear of the residence, who was yelling at police and swinging a two-foot long machete.
After a brief standoff, the suspect dropped the weapon and fled.
OPP canine unit and emergency response members joined in a search, but were unable to find him.
The man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.
The investigation continues.
