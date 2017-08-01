

CTV London





A man who swung a machete at police and managed to flee has now been arrested by the Anishinabek police.

Officers from its Kettle Point detachment arrested a 33-year-old man Sunday after he turned himself in following a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

He was wanted after an altercation with police on July 22.

Police had been called to a residence on Kettle Point First Nation for a domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a suspect in the rear of the residence, who was yelling at police and swinging a two-foot long machete.

After a brief standoff, the suspect dropped the weapon and fled.

OPP canine unit and emergency response members joined in a search, but were unable to find him.

The man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.

The investigation continues.