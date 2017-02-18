

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender who's wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said Kyle Smith, 26, is wanted for breach of parole.

He's serving a four-year and 10-month sentence for possession of a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Stratford, Walkerton and London.

Smith is an indigenous man, about five feet eight inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from the Canadian Press