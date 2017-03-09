

London police are searching for a suspect after a 9-year-old boy was coaxed to get into a SUV.

Police say between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the boy was approached by a man in the area of Meadowlands Way and Callingham Drive.

He tried to get the boy to get inside the vehicle but the child ran away and alerted an adult.

The man drove away in an unknown direction.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as white, 20 to 30 years of age, tall, with short black hair – spikey on top, beard around his chin area, but with no mustache.

He was wearing a brimmed hat, a coat with red sections panels on the front and back and black panels on the side, and black track pants with red sides and red ankle boots.

The vehicle was a newer GMC SUV, grey in colour with black luggage rails on top.

