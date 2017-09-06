

CTV London





Despite the warnings about stopping for school buses, a 40-year-old man was ticketed for failing to stop on the first day of school.

St. Thomas police say a vehicle passed through the red flashing lights during a pick up on Southgate Parkway around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The school bus driver recorded the licence plate of the vehicle and forwarded it to police. Officers attended the residence of the owner later in the day and issued a ticket.

The fine for a first offence is $490 and six demerit points.