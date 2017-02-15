

An Owen Sound man allegedly threatened his partner and held her captive after encountering some relationship problems.

Owen Sound Police say the victim and the 44-year-old man argued over the status of their relationship on Tuesday night.

As the argument escalated, the victim attempted to leave, but police say she was physically stopped and held her against her will. The man allegedly threatened to kill the woman is she called police.

The woman made several attempts to escape and was eventually able to contact police.

The accused has been charged with assault, forcible confinement and uttering a threat of death.

He will appear in court at a future date.