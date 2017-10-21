

CTV London





An apparent standoff saw police block off a section of Downie Street in Stratford’s south end Friday afternoon.

Police were initially releasing few details about what had brought them to Downie, south of Kent Lane, saying only that it was part of an ongoing situation.

Neighbours said the police presence had started around 1:30 p.m., and involved a man barricaded in an apartment.

A police tactical team was seen in the area, and officers could be heard yelling at somebody who was inside the apartment.

The Avon Maitland District School Board said some of its students were kept past the end of the school day at Anne Hathaway Public School and Romeo Public School as a precaution.

By 4:30 p.m., all students had left their schools.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a man was seen running out of the apartment. He was then handcuffed and placed in a police cruiser. A second person remained in the apartment.