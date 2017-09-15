Featured
Man surrenders to police after Dorchester disturbance
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 10:19AM EDT
Middlesex County OPP are investigating a disturbance in Dorchester.
Officers were called to the town around 3 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of a male causing a disturbance.
It was reported that a male had left a rural property on Marion Street, possible armed with a weapon.
Police set up a containment of the area to facilitate a search. The OPP's Unmanned Aerial System was deployed to assist in the search.
At about 6:30 a.m., the man voluntarily surrendered to police. Police confirmed that the man was not armed and did not pose a public safety threat to area residents.
This event remains under investigation and no charges have been laid.
All roads have been reopened and traffic is no longer affected.