

CTV Windsor





Middlesex County OPP are investigating a disturbance in Dorchester.

Officers were called to the town around 3 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of a male causing a disturbance.

It was reported that a male had left a rural property on Marion Street, possible armed with a weapon.

Police set up a containment of the area to facilitate a search. The OPP's Unmanned Aerial System was deployed to assist in the search.

At about 6:30 a.m., the man voluntarily surrendered to police. Police confirmed that the man was not armed and did not pose a public safety threat to area residents.

This event remains under investigation and no charges have been laid.

All roads have been reopened and traffic is no longer affected.