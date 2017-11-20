Featured
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after head-on collision with school bus
CTV London
Published Monday, November 20, 2017 5:26PM EST
A man is clinging to life in hospital after a head-on collision with a school bus.
It happened on Highway 4 north of Exeter between Hurondale Road and MacDonald Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The man had to be extricated from his sedan and airlifted to a London hospital.
His injuries are considered to be life-threatening.
None of the 12 students on the bus or the driver were injured.
The highway will be closed for several hours for the investigation.