Police now say they are treating a basement fire that left one man with minor burns as suspicious.

The fire happened at 791 Strand Steet near Oxford just east of Quebec Street.

The man was able to escape the fire but with burns on his arms and legs.

On Monday morning, police told CTV London that the injured man is being held in custody.

The fire is still under investigation, what was learned is that man attempted to put the fire out himself causing his injuries. Smoke detectors were working in the home.

The damage estimate is $60,000.

Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.