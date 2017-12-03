

Strathroy police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing Friday evening.

Police say a 22-year-old man was involved in an altercation with three males in a parking lot on Caradoc Street South.

They say during the altercation the man was stabbed several times. He was taken to Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Police do not believe this was a random attack.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them at 519-245-1250.