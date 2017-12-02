

CTV London





Following an autopsy, London police are still unable to determine the cause of death of a 53-year-old man whose body was found in his vehicle.

Police say the post mortem examination has been completed and the cause of death has not been established. Police say further investigation will take place to determine cause of death.

Hole’s body was found in his vehicle in a parking lot in the area of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road East Thursday evening.

He had been reported missing to police and was last seen in south London around 4 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.