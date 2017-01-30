A 51-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he had to be rescued from a corn silo.

Emergency crews were called to a farm on Ron McNeil Line in Malahide Township around 4:10 p.m. Friday to help remove a man stuck in the silo.

He was plucked out of the silo unharmed but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The man was attempting to move corn from one silo to another when the accident happened.

Provincial police want to remind anyone working in enclosed spaces to always follow proper safety protocols.