

CTV London





A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Township of Georgian Bluffs Friday night.

OPP were called to Grey Road 1 at Balmy Beach Road around 8:30 p.m. and say a Kia travelling north hit a pedestrian, walking south in the centre of the road.

A 22-year-old male from Brockton Township sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and was subsequently transported via land ambulance to London, where he is in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the Kia, a 71-year-old male from Georgian Bluffs, and an 11-year-old male passenger, were not injured.