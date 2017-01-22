Featured
Man remains in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
OPP are investigating a robbery at a pharmacy in Ilderton on Saturday, October 15th, 2016.
CTV London
Published Sunday, January 22, 2017 10:57AM EST
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the Township of Georgian Bluffs Friday night.
OPP were called to Grey Road 1 at Balmy Beach Road around 8:30 p.m. and say a Kia travelling north hit a pedestrian, walking south in the centre of the road.
A 22-year-old male from Brockton Township sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and was subsequently transported via land ambulance to London, where he is in critical but stable condition.
The driver of the Kia, a 71-year-old male from Georgian Bluffs, and an 11-year-old male passenger, were not injured.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
London Weather Change city
2 °CLight rainMore London and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9