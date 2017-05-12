Featured
Man missing since April found safe
Sygnan Edwards has been missing since April 18, 2017. (Courtesy London Police)
CTV London
Published Friday, May 12, 2017 2:18PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 1:59PM EDT
London police have found a man who had been missing since April 18.
Sygnan Edwards, 35, was last seen at a business in Lambeth on April 18. At the time he said he was going to take a city bus to the downtown area.
On Monday, London police announced that he had been located safe and sound.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from London
- Pilot identified in fatal plane crash in Oxford County
- Man missing since April found safe
- Man arrested for allegedly bringing butcher knife into Owen Sound bar
- Regulator renews TV licences, imposes roadblocks for shutting local stations
- Bell customer information hacked, not related to 'WannaCry' cyberattack: company