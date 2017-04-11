Featured
Man-made explosive device found at vacant property on Princess Avenue
London Police Forensics van at 820 Princess Street after a small man-made explosive device was found in an empty home on April 11, 2017. (London Police)
Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017 11:11AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 12:30PM EDT
The Explosive Disposal Unit is investigating after a man-made explosive device was found at a vacant property on Princess Avenue.
London police officers were called to the property at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
As a precaution, the individuals in neighbouring residences were asked to shelter in place until further notice.
The bomb disposal unit plans to detonate the device shortly.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.
